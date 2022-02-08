Raj PWD employee commits suicide in Tonk: Police

A 27-year-old man employed with the Public Works Department allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his home in Tonk district of Rajasthan.

Primary investigation revealed that Lokesh Meena, a junior assistant with the PWD in Bundi, was under stress over some financial transaction, the police said without divulging details of the transaction. Following the suicide by his son, Meena’s father has lodged an FIR against 11 people under sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 384 (extortion), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC, besides some other sections the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Meena was found hanging in his house in the morning, police said, adding the body was shifted to the mortuary of a local hospital in Nagarfort, Tonk for the post mortem.

The villagers also held a protest demanding immediate arrest of the accused after the suicide by Meena.

They were, however, pacified and the body was cremated, police said.

“He was under pressure due to some financial transactions. We are investigating the case from all angles and further action will be taken after the probe,” a senior police official said.

He said five teams have been formed to arrest the accused and one of the accused has been detained.

