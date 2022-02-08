Jalna: Social activist Vijaya Ambekar dies at 84
PTI | Jalna | Updated: 08-02-2022 22:50 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 22:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Jalna-based social activist Vijaya Dinkarrao Ambekar died on Tuesday at the age of 84.
Her body was donated to the anatomy department of the Government Medical College in Aurangabad as per her wish, her son Dr Madhav Ambekar said.
Among those who offered tribute were MLA Kailash Gorantyal and former state minister Arjun Khotkar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pursue Aurangabad airport renaming issue with Centre: Maha CM to elected representatives
Aaditya Thackeray to take stock of various projects in Aurangabad
Maha minister asks authorities to acquire double-decker buses to boost tourism in Aurangabad
Aurangabad plans to purchase 250 EV four-wheelers by March-end
Maha: District authorities in Aurangabad to study COVID-19 patients who required oxygen, ventilator support