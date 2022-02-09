Left Menu

U.S. CDC stands by K-12 school masking guidance as states relax rules –Walensky

“Right now our CDC guidance has not changed ...

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-02-2022 02:02 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 01:52 IST
U.S. CDC stands by K-12 school masking guidance as states relax rules –Walensky
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stands by its mask-wearing guidance for public K-12 schools with COVID-19 cases still high nationwide, even as some states plan to relax masking rules, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told Reuters on Tuesday.

Officials in New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware, California and Oregon said on Monday they plan to lift indoor mask mandates for schools and other public places in coming weeks, seeking a return to "normalcy" as infections spurred by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus ebb. "Right now our CDC guidance has not changed ... We continue to endorse universal masking in schools," Walenksy said in an interview.

Walensky said she is "cautiously optimistic" COVID-19 cases in the United States will fall below crisis levels at some point, but "we are not there right now." Despite declines in infections from recent record highs, Walensky noted that the United States is currently seeing around 290,000 COVID-19 cases each day and higher rates of hospitalization than it did during the peak of cases caused by the Delta variant in 2021.

Hospital capacity is "one of the most important barometers" for whether COVID-19 should be considered a pandemic-level public health crisis, she said. Right now, U.S. hospitals remain "overwhelmed" by COVID-19 cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Many babies of mRNA-vaccinated moms have antibodies at 6 months; Moderate COVID tied to higher childbirth risks

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022