Health News Roundup: J&J pauses COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing in crucial plant - NYT; Italy reports 101,864 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 415 deaths and more

Quarter of UK employers cite long COVID as driving absences - survey

A quarter of British employers have cited long COVID as a main cause of long-term sickness absences, a survey by a professional body found on Tuesday, adding that it raised questions over how workers with the condition were being supported in their jobs. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is leading a strategy for the country to live with COVID, lifting restrictions as booster shots and the lower severity of the Omicron variant weaken the link between cases and death.

Mediator in Purdue Pharma bankruptcy seeks more time for opioid settlement

A mediator holding talks between members of the Sackler family that own Purdue Pharma and U.S. states opposed to the OxyContin-maker's bankruptcy exit plan requested an extension of negotiations intended to resolve claims that the company fueled a U.S. opioid epidemic. The mediator asked a bankruptcy judge to extend the deadline to Feb. 16 from Feb. 7, according to court documents filed on Tuesday.

J&J pauses COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing in crucial plant - NYT

Johnson & Johnson quietly shut down the only plant making usable batches of its COVID-19 vaccine late last year, the New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the decision. The halt is temporary, with the plant in the Dutch city of Leiden expected to start making the vaccine again after a few months, according to the report.

Italy reports 101,864 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 415 deaths

Italy reported 101,864 COVID-19 related cases on Tuesday, against 41,247 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 415 from 326. Italy has registered 149,512 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 11.77 million cases to date.

Novavax underdelivers on COVID vaccine promises

Novavax Inc has delivered just a small fraction of the 2 billion COVID-19 shots it plans to send around the world in 2022 and has delayed first-quarter shipments in Europe and lower income countries such as the Philippines, public officials involved in their government's vaccine rollouts told Reuters. Novavax said it has completed delivery of around 10 million vaccine doses to Indonesia and that shipments of several million shots arrived in Australia and New Zealand on Monday. The company declined to comment on the exact number of deliveries it has made but said it is moving as quickly as possible to ship its contracted supplies for this quarter.

EU regulator reviews extending Pfizer COVID booster for kids aged 12-15

The European Union's drug regulator launched a review to evaluate whether the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine can be used as a third booster shot in adolescents aged 12 to 15, even after several countries in the region have already started such a campaign. In its statement on Tuesday, the European Medicines Agency added that a review of booster shots given to 16- and 17-year-old teenagers was ongoing.

U.S. CDC stands by K-12 school masking guidance as states relax rules –Walensky

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stands by its mask-wearing guidance for public K-12 schools with COVID-19 cases still high nationwide, even as some states plan to relax masking rules, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told Reuters on Tuesday. Officials in New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware, California and Oregon said on Monday they plan to lift indoor mask mandates for schools and other public places in coming weeks, seeking a return to "normalcy" as infections spurred by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus ebb.

Germany's COVID situation isn't yet under control - health minister

Germany's coronavirus situation is still not under control and an Omicron infection wave is still expected to peak around mid-February, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said on Tuesday. "The situation is not really under control yet," Lauterbach told journalists during a news conference in Berlin.

Uganda seeks law making COVID-19 jabs mandatory

Uganda is preparing legislation to make COVID-19 jabs mandatory in a country with low levels of vaccination, a senior health official said. Legislation was now with parliament and the health committee is scrutinising it, the head of the national immunisation programme, Alfred Driwale, told Reuters.

Abortion clinics in liberal U.S. states expand, brace for more patients

Abortion providers in liberal states are expanding clinics, training more staff and boosting travel assistance to prepare for an influx of patients from conservative states if the U.S. Supreme Court ends the constitutional right to the procedure. Planned Parenthood is enlarging several clinics in California and has purchased land to build a bigger clinic in Reno, Nevada. In Illinois, abortion providers have set up a logistics center to help make medical care arrangements for women from states where abortion is expected to be restricted.

