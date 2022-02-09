Ayurveda and Lifestyle Modifications Can Solve the Issue of Type II Diabetes - JAPI

The Panchkarma therapy in Ayurveda can help cure Type II diabetes completely. Many patients of Madhavbaug have conquered diabetes. Even after 3 to 4 years their blood sugar is at normal levels and they are living a life free from medicines. Dr. Rahul Mandole, the head of the Research & Development department of Madhavbaug in Mumbai has informed in a press conference here today that the research is based on the Panchkarma therapy in Ayurveda conducted by Madhavbaug has been corroborated by the world-renowned Journal of Association of Physicians of India (JAPI).

Dr. Rohit Sane, CEO & MD of Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd. (Madhavbaug) was the chief speaker in this online event. Addressing the audience of Ayurvedic doctors, Dr. Rohit Sane said, "As per the World Health Organization, India is considered the global capital of diabetes. The disease is spreading in the country rapidly. Every household today has at least one diabetic patient. Besides, it's a common belief that once you have diabetes is can never be cured and you can only keep it under control for which you have to continue taking medicines or insulin for the rest of your life. It is also found that the serious complications arising out of diabetes like heart disease, heart attack, kidney failure, reduced vision etc are afflicting not just people above 40 years of age but even the young generation of people less than 30 years. The major cause of this is changed and incorrect lifestyle as well as lack of awareness about the disease." Dr. Sane maintained that the Panchkarma therapy in Ayurveda is the 'elixir' for diabetic patients.

Speaking about the research in the field of treatment for diabetes, Dr. Rohit Sane said, "Many research efforts have been done so far about keeping diabetes under control. We have also seen the emergence of several advanced treatments as well, however, the number of diabetic patients does not show any decline. If someone says diabetes can be reversed with the help of Ayurvedic Panchkarma therapy and diet, people raise doubts about the efficacy of Ayurveda saying its therapies do not suit everyone and Ayurvedic treatments take a long time in curing a disease. They further pose questions like even if diabetes appears to be under control till the time the panchakarma therapy is going on would it continue to be so and what's the guarantee that diabetes wouldn't relapse? These are the common arguments against Ayurveda." In order to answer precisely these doubts, Dr. Rohit Sane, Dr. Gurudatta Amin, Dr. Suhas Dawhkar, and Dr. Rahul Mandole undertook research on the lifestyle of 82 Type II patients in the year 2018. The research study was titled 'Ayurveda and Dietary Modification for Type II Diabetes Management." This research about the lifestyle of the Type II diabetes patients consisted of administering Diabetes Reversal Panchkarma treatment to patients and giving them a specific diet box for three months. After this period, patients were given the Glucose Tolerance Test (GTT). The test showed that even after consuming 75 gm sugar the blood sugar of these patients was normal. This meant that the capacity of these patients to digest sugar had become equal to that of the non-diabetic people. The patients were further kept under observation for one year during which they were given no Allopathic medicines. After one year, once again they were given the GTT test and also the Gold Standard HbA1C test showing average sugar over the preceding three months. Of the total 82 patients, 76 patients registered a normal count in the HbA1C test.

The conclusion of this study shows that 92% of the patients had normal sugar despite the fact that they had taken no medicine for one year. In other words, they had become nondiabetic. This research thus shows that once reversed diabetes doesn't relapse. It is this research that has been accepted by the world-renowned Research paper JAPI. The research paper by Madhavbaug titled 'Ayurveda and Dietary Modification for Type II Diabetes Management has been published in JAPI's research thesis in September 2021. Published Research Paper Link: https://www.japi.org/x294d464/ayurveda-and-dietary-modification-for-t2dm-management This research has proved that Ayurveda has the power to reverse Type II diabetes, a disease that has tightened its stranglehold on India, the doctors present for the press conference said.

Concluding the conference Dr. Rohit Sane and his team appealed to the diabetic patients that Type II diabetes can be completely reversed and they only need to obtain correct information and treatment.

