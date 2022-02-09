Left Menu

Jharkhand logs 264 new COVID-19 cases, one fresh fatality

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 09-02-2022 15:44 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 15:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand continued to register a decline in fresh COVID-19 cases as 264 people tested positive for the infection on Wednesday, 16 less than the previous day, taking the state's caseload to 4,32,169, a health bulletin said.

The death toll rose to 5,314 as one more patient succumbed to the infection in Dhanbad, it said.

The state had recorded 280 cases and two deaths on Tuesday.

Jharkhand now has 2,272 active cases, while 4,24,583 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 412 on Tuesday, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate stood at 98.24 per cent, while the mortality rate was at 1.22 per cent.

The administration has tested about 2.02 crore samples for COVID-19 thus far, including 49,883 in the last 24 hours.

