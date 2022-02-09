Left Menu

Mizoram reports 1,806 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 09-02-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 15:46 IST
Mizoram reports 1,806 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram on Wednesday reported a dip in new COVID-19 cases, as 1,806 people tested positive for the infection, 418 less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 1,89,915, a health department official said.

Three more persons succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 626, the official said.

The state had reported 2,224 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, he said.

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 23.70 per cent from 27.37 per cent the previous day, he said.

At least 367 children were among the newly infected people, the official said.

Aizawl district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 877, followed by Lunglei (226) and Champhai (160).

The northeastern state now has 13,385 COVID-19 active cases, while 2,409 people have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 1,75,904.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 92.62 per cent and the death rate is 0.32 per cent.

Mizoram has so far tested more than 17.30 lakh samples for COVID-19.

According to state Immunisation officer Dr Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 7.98 lakh people have been inoculated till Tuesday and 6.21 lakh of them have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
3
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022