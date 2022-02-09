Left Menu

According to the department, patients currently admitted at the facility continue to receive care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 09-02-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 16:15 IST
Tembisa Hospital remains closed after fatal shooting
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) has advised members of the public who need to access health care services at Tembisa Hospital today, to visit other health facilities, as the hospital remains inaccessible following a fatal shooting incident.

The incident has left both patients and staff members in shock.

According to the department, patients currently admitted at the facility continue to receive care.

Members of the public will be notified when the facility reopens later today.

Just after 08:00 this morning, a 30-year-old police officer entered the hospital driving a State vehicle with blue lights on and parked at the Accident and Emergency Department's parking lot.

The man then called his 30-year-old partner, who was on duty at the time, to come to the parking lot. Upon arrival, the police officer opened fire on the Enrolled Nursing Assistant and then turned the gun on himself.

Unfortunately, the nurse died on the scene while the police officer is currently in critical condition.

Given the tragic incident, Tembisa Hospital is currently not in a position to receive the public into the facility and is diverting calls to nearby facilities.

This will allow the police to work on the scene of the incident and for the debriefing and counselling of both staff and patients.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

