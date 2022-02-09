Left Menu

EU ramps up efforts to gather public-health data to improve drug reviews

09-02-2022
The European Medicines Agency has set up a new centre to collect and mine more public health data from EU member states to improve the review of new drugs.

In a statement on Wednesday, the EMA said it had set up the Coordination Centre for the Data Analysis and Real World Interrogation Network, or DARWIN EU, to provide so-called real world evidence (RWE) requested by EMA itself and member states' regulators.

RWE from hospitals and physicians' practices - which supplements data from controlled trials in a research setting - have been used before for regulatory reviews of drug candidates but advances in data processing technology offer a far greater potential.

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

