Poland cuts COVID isolation to seven days

Poland will shorten the isolation period for people infected with COVID-19 to seven days from 10 and will abolish quarantine for people who have come into contact with an infected person, health minister Adam Niedzielski said on Wednesday.

The shortened isolation period will come into effect from Feb. 15, Niedzielski said.

