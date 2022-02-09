Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Global COVID response program 'running on fumes'

A global initiative to get COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines to poorer nations has only received 5% of the donations sought to deliver on its aims this year, according to the World Health Organization and other aid groups. The Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator budgeted $23.4 billion for its efforts from October 2021 to September 2022, of which it hoped $16.8 billion would come in the form of grants from richer countries.

However, so far it has had just $814 million pledged, leaders of the initiative told a media briefing on Tuesday. Hong Kong's infections surge to record

Hong Kong's daily COVID-19 infections nearly doubled to a record 1,161 cases on Wednesday, authorities said, as the global financial hub battled a rapid surge that is shaping up as the biggest test yet of its 'dynamic zero' policy. The city has reported close to 4,000 infections over the past two weeks, up from just two in December. That takes its tally to more than 17,000 since the outbreak began in 2020, with 215 deaths, although the figures are lower than in other major cities.

Japan to extend COVID curbs for 13 regions Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday that the government would extend COVID-19 restrictions in Tokyo and 12 prefectures by three weeks as the Omicron variant continued to spread.

Japan has been breaking daily records for coronavirus cases and deaths. South Korea weighs voting options for people with COVID

South Korea's parliament explored ways on Wednesday to allow people who have caught the novel coronavirus to cast their ballot in next month's presidential election, as the number of new cases spiralled to nearly 50,000 for the first time. South Korea will elect its next president on March 9, but concerns about potential COVID-related disruptions are growing as daily cases skyrocket.

UK PM Johnson to end COVID isolation requirement this month Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he intended to end the legal obligation for people in England to self-isolate if they test positive for COVID-19 later this month when he sets out the government's strategy for living with the disease.

Johnson ended almost all COVID-19 restrictions in England last July, and last month lifted "Plan B" measures that had been temporarily imposed to slow the spread of the Omicron variant. Upbeat Poland cuts COVID isolation

An end to the COVID-19 pandemic is in sight, the Polish health minister said on Wednesday, as he announced a cut to the isolation period for people infected with the coronavirus and looser quarantine rules. Poland saw record daily case numbers as recently as two weeks ago, but with infections falling and the effects of Omicron appearing to be milder than previous variants, authorities have decided to loosen restrictions.

From Feb. 15, the isolation period for people with COVID-19 will be cut to seven days from 10. People in the same household will only be quarantined during the isolation period. (Compiled by Linda Noakes Editing by Bernadette Baum)

