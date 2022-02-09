Global COVID-19 cases surpassed 400 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, as the highly contagious Omicron variant dominates the outbreak, pushing health systems in several countries to the brink of capacity. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* The European Union is pushing for a global deal aimed at preventing new pandemics that could include a ban on wildlife markets and incentives for countries to report new viruses or variants, an EU official told Reuters. * British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he intended to end the legal obligation for people in England to self-isolate if they test positive for COVID-19 later this month.

* An end to the pandemic is in sight, the Polish health minister said, as he announced a cut to the isolation period for people infected with the coronavirus and looser quarantine rules. * Slovakia reported 20,582 new COVID-19 infections for Tuesday, the highest daily tally since the pandemic started.

* Russia reported 183,103 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a record daily high. AMERICAS

* Canadian authorities are scrambling to find ways to end the 12-day-long occupation of Ottawa's downtown by opponents of a vaccine-or-quarantine mandate for cross-border truckers. * New York's governor will on Wednesday announce the end of her state's mask mandate for most indoor public places, The New York Times reported.

* Mexico's health ministry reported on Tuesday 132 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total number of fatalities in the country since the pandemic began to 309,884. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Japan's prime minister said the government would extend COVID-19 restrictions in Tokyo and 12 prefectures by three weeks as the Omicron variant continued to spread. * Hong Kong's daily COVID-19 infections nearly doubled to a record 1,161 cases on Wednesday, authorities said, as the global financial hub battles a rapid surge that is shaping as the biggest test yet of its 'dynamic zero' policy.

* South Korea's parliament explored ways on Wednesday to allow people who have caught the novel coronavirus to cast their ballot in next month's presidential election, as the number of new cases spiralled to nearly 50,000 for the first time. AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

* Middle Eastern countries have seen a rise in coronavirus infections in the last six weeks because of low vaccination rates, officials at the WHO's Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office said. * Uganda is preparing legislation to make COVID-19 jabs mandatory in a country with low levels of vaccination, a senior health official said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * A global initiative to get COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines to poorer nations has only received 5% of the donations sought to deliver on its aims this year, according to the WHO and other aid groups.

* The discovery of the Omicron variant in white-tailed deer in New York has raised concerns that the species, numbering 30 million in the United States, could become hosts of a new coronavirus strain, a lead researcher said on Tuesday. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* China's "zero-COVID" restrictions could weigh on world growth by prolonging supply chain disruptions and global inflationary pressures, a Bank of Japan policymaker said. * World stocks rallied on Wednesday, putting aside worries about rising interest rates for now, while a semblance of calm returned to battered sovereign bond markets.

