Delhi sees marginal rise in COVID cases, reports 1,317 infections

Delhi witnessed a marginal rise in COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with the national capital reporting 1,317 new infections on Wednesday. As per the health bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department, the active cases in the national capital were 6,304, while the positivity rate was reported to be 2.11 per cent.

A total of 62,556 samples were tested for the COVID virus during the last 24 hours, of which 52,168 were RT-PCR. As many as 1,908 patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, while 13 succumbed to COVID. With this, the cumulative recoveries in Delhi stand at 18,15,188 and the COVID death toll at 26,023.

During the last 24 hours, a total of 97,260 COVID vaccination doses were administered in the national capital, of which 40,432 were administered to the 15-18 age group and 7,562 as precaution doses. (ANI)

