UK reports 68,214 COVID cases, 276 deaths
Reuters | London | Updated: 09-02-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 21:37 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The United Kingdom reported 68,214 new COVID-19 cases and 276 deaths in its daily official data on Wednesday, with the seven-day figure for both falling compared with the week before.
In the last seven days, infection numbers were down 23% and deaths were down 16% on the week before.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The United Kingdom
Advertisement