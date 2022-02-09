Left Menu

UK reports 68,214 COVID cases, 276 deaths

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-02-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 21:37 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The United Kingdom reported 68,214 new COVID-19 cases and 276 deaths in its daily official data on Wednesday, with the seven-day figure for both falling compared with the week before.

In the last seven days, infection numbers were down 23% and deaths were down 16% on the week before.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

