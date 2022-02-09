Left Menu

New COVID-19 infections decrease in the Americas, says regional agency

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-02-2022 21:53 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 21:52 IST
New COVID-19 infections decrease in the Americas, says regional agency
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
New COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations are beginning to go down in some countries in the Americas, but deaths continue to rise in parts of Central and South America, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday.

In North America, new infections and deaths decreased in all three countries in the past week, while hospitalizations and ICU admissions were down in the United States and Canada, the regional agency said. New infections in El Salvador dropped by 70%, but deaths increased by 42% in Venezuela, PAHO said.

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

