RT-PCR tests not required for double vaccinated people to enter Meghalaya, says CM

Double vaccinated people will not require RT-PCR tests to enter Meghalaya, from February 11 onwards, informed Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday.

ANI | Shillong (Meghalaya) | Updated: 09-02-2022 22:38 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 22:38 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
The decisions were made during a COVID-19 review meeting. "In the Covid review meeting, we have decided to lift a few restrictions wef Feb 11: Double vaccinated individuals will not require RT-PCR tests before entering the State. All Schools will fully function from Feb 14 except those in Shillong which will reopen only for Cl 1-5," said Sangma in a tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

