Himachal Pradesh: 186 deaths in third Covid wave

The official said the people died in a span of 45 days from December 26, when the third infection wave hit the state.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 09-02-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 22:49 IST
As many as 186 people died from Covid during its third wave in Himachal Pradesh, a government spokesperson said here on Wednesday. The official said the people died in a span of 45 days from December 26, when the third infection wave hit the state. The victims included 56 women, he said, adding that 67 of the dead had no taken coronavirus vaccine. The maximum deaths in a day during the third wave were reported on February 3, when 12 people succumbed to the infection in the state. Kangra district reported the maximum 51 deaths during the wave, followed by 43 in Shimla district, 26 in Mandi and 19 in Solan, he added.

Bilaspur, Chamba, Kinnaur, Kullu and Sirmaur reported less than 10 deaths during the third wave, he said.

Himachal Pradesh saw a total of 49,456 cases during the period due to highly infectious nature of the omicron variant of covid, according to the official. The spokesperson appealed to the public to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get themselves tested in case any symptom arises.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

