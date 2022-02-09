Italy reports 81,367 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 384 deaths

Italy reported 81,367 COVID-19 related cases on Wednesday, against 101,864 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 384 from 415. Italy has registered 149,896 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 11.85 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 17,932 on Wednesday, down from 18,337 a day earlier. There were 90 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 99 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 1,350 from a previous 1,376.

Some 731,284 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 999,095, the health ministry said.

