Masks should still be worn in schools for COVID, despite state changes -White House

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance continues to be that masks should be worn indoors in high-transmission areas, which includes every state in the United States, she said. More than 900,000 Americans have died of COVID-19, including over 2,000 per day over the past seven days, CDC data shows.

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2022 01:00 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 01:00 IST
Students and teachers should continue to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in schools, even as states lift mask mandates, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said Wednesday.

The White House understands that "we need to be flexible," on masks, Psaki said, and is evaluating data to see if changes need to be made as several U.S. states lift rules requiring mask-wearing indoors. However, the White House guidance is currently "you should wear a mask in indoor settings, including schools" in high transmission areas, Psaki said.

"We continue to advise local leaders, whether they're governors or others, to make decisions based on science and data about what's happening in their communities," Psaki said. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance continues to be that masks should be worn indoors in high-transmission areas, which includes every state in the United States, she said.

More than 900,000 Americans have died of COVID-19, including over 2,000 per day over the past seven days, CDC data shows.

