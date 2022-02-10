Left Menu

Canada ministers urge protesters to end blockade of U.S. border crossings

While police say the number of protesters in Ottawa is dropping, a blockade that start Monday at the vital Ambassador Bridge https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/angry-canada-truckers-block-busiest-bridge-with-us-trudeau-faces-grilling-2022-02-08 linking Canada and the United States is disrupting trade. The bridge, one of the busiest border crossings on the continent, handling around 8,000 trucks a day, reopened on Tuesday for U.S.-bound vehicles, but the Canada Border Services Agency's website showed lanes from the United States were still closed on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2022 01:04 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 01:04 IST
Canada ministers urge protesters to end blockade of U.S. border crossings

Canadian federal ministers on Wednesday urged protesters blocking two border crossings with the United States to return home before more damage is done to the economy, as the 13-day-old demonstration opposing pandemic measures dragged on. The Ambassador Bridge, a key link used to move goods between the two countries, has been shut for inbound Canada traffic since Monday night, while another border crossing in Alberta has been closed in both directions since Tuesday night.

Starting as a "Freedom Convoy" occupying downtown Ottawa opposing a vaccinate-or-quarantine mandate for cross-border truckers mirrored by the U.S. government, the protest is about much more and has spread globally https://www.usnews.com/news/world/articles/2022-02-09/explainer-how-ottawas-anti-vaccine-mandate-protests-are-spreading-globally. Demonstrators have aired a litany of grievances encompassing COVID-19 health measures, a carbon tax and other legislation. While police say the number of protesters in Ottawa is dropping, a blockade that start Monday at the vital Ambassador Bridge https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/angry-canada-truckers-block-busiest-bridge-with-us-trudeau-faces-grilling-2022-02-08 linking Canada and the United States is disrupting trade.

The bridge, one of the busiest border crossings on the continent, handling around 8,000 trucks a day, reopened on Tuesday for U.S.-bound vehicles, but the Canada Border Services Agency's website showed lanes from the United States were still closed on Wednesday. The protests were disrupting jobs and the economy's supply chain and "must end before further damage occurs," Canada's Emergency Preparedness Minister, Bill Blair, told reporters in a press briefing on Wednesday.

Business associations on both sides of the border have called for the reopening of the bridge. "As our economies emerge from the impacts of the pandemic, we cannot allow any group to undermine the cross-border trade that supports families on both sides of the border," they said in a joint statement. "Everyone has the right to protest peacefully ... but the economic and social harm that these protests are having here in Windsor and Ottawa and across Canada is quite significant," Mayor Drew Dilkens told reporters at a briefing.

"This cannot be allowed to be sustained for any length of time. Action will have to be taken to reopen this bridge," he said, adding that the city had asked for additional resources from federal and provincial governments to deal with the protests. BUSINESS IMPACT

The bridge closure has already caused a shortage of parts at carmaker Stellantis's assembly plant in Windsor, Ontario. The company said it had to end shifts early on Tuesday, but the plant was able to resume production Wednesday morning. Protesters have also been blocking another border crossing at Coutts, Alberta, police said on Tuesday, the same day the main oil-producing Canadian province announced plans to ease pandemic restrictions.

"We continue to know that science and public health rules and guidance is the best way to this pandemic is the way we're going to get to the other side," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters as he entered a Liberal caucus meeting on Wednesday. Downtown residents criticized police for their initially permissive attitude toward the blockade in Ottawa, but authorities began trying to take back control Sunday night with the seizure of thousands of liters of fuel and the removal of an oil tanker truck.

Protesters say they are peaceful, but some Ottawa residents have said they were attacked and harassed. Criminal investigations are under way into, among other things, attempted arson at a downtown apartment building. While tougher policing has dissuaded some demonstrators, Deputy Police Chief Steve Bell has said many of those remaining in Ottawa were highly "determined and volatile." Police have made 23 arrests so far.

Police have asked for reinforcements - both officers and people with legal expertise in insurance and licensing - suggesting intentions to pursue enforcement through commercial vehicle licenses. The office of Canada's public safety minister, Marco Mendicino, confirmed on Tuesday that they were in talks to provide more officers as well as tactical troops, joint intelligence and community liaison teams.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022