Left Menu

Cuba's elderly swim again after two years landlocked by pandemic

But a successful vaccination drive in the otherwise poor nation has prompted a return to normalcy for many. The elderly swimmers, clad in bright, tight-fitting swim trunks, told Reuters the loosening of restrictions had given them a new lease on life.

Reuters | Havana | Updated: 10-02-2022 01:14 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 01:14 IST
Cuba's elderly swim again after two years landlocked by pandemic
  • Country:
  • Cuba

A group of elderly Cubans, including several octogenarians, have begun swimming again off the coast of Havana after nearly two years landlocked by the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions that complicated exercise outside the home. Cuba was hit hard by an outbreak of the virus in 2021, prompting health authorities to call for countrywide lockdowns and severe restrictions on movement. But a successful vaccination drive in the otherwise poor nation has prompted a return to normalcy for many.

The elderly swimmers, clad in bright, tight-fitting swim trunks, told Reuters the loosening of restrictions had given them a new lease on life. "I turned 80 on Dec. 25. Two years of no swimming was tough on me...but I have started to swim, and I am happy again, both physically and mentally," said Havana resident Fernando Sergio Paneque.

The "masters" swim clubs gather early in the morning, as the sun rises, swimming in shallow, protected areas along the urban coast of Havana. Cuba, an island nation ringed by clear, tepid waters, is an ideal place for swimming in the sea.

"It's a wonderful thing to find people of this age, with so much enthusiasm...many of them are overcoming illnesses by (swimming)," said Tania Coffigny, vice president of the Cuban Federation of Master's Swimming. Diving into the still, turquoise waters has helped revive many depressed by the months of isolation, said master´s swim club member Orestes Quintana.

"The pandemic affected us because the swim clubs, and the beaches, were closed," he told Reuters. He confessed, however, that he and his fellow swimmers had found ways to cope despite the restrictions.

"There were always a few places where one could swim in secret," he said, chuckling.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022