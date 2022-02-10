Brazil reports 178,814 new cases of coronavirus, 1,264 deaths

Brazil had 178,814 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 1,264 deaths from COVID-19, data from the Health Ministry showed on Wednesday.

The South American country has now registered 26,955,434 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 635,074, according to ministry data.

