Canada's governor general, who represents head of state, tests positive for COVID

Canadian Governor General Mary Simon, the personal representative of head of state Queen Elizabeth, said on Wednesday she had tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing mild symptoms.

The Governor General swears in governments and formally signs legislation. Many prominent Canadians have contracted the coronavirus, including Prime Minister https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/canadian-prime-minister-trudeau-says-he-has-tested-positive-covid-19-2022-01-31 Justin Trudeau.

Simon made the announcement in a statement.

