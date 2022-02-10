Health News Roundup: Hong Kong leader 'deeply sorry' for long queues amid COVID surge; Tax wealth to pay for Britain's pension and healthcare spending - think tank and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Hong Kong leader 'deeply sorry' for long queues amid COVID surge

Hong Kong's leader, Carrie Lam, has said she is deeply sorry and anxious about long queues at coronavirus testing centres and isolation facilities after a record number of new cases left authorities scrambling. Hong Kong's daily COVID-19 infections nearly doubled to a record 1,161 cases on Wednesday as the global financial hub battles a surge that is proving to be the biggest test of its "dynamic zero" policy of virus suppression.

Tax wealth to pay for Britain's pension and healthcare spending - think tank

Britain should levy heavier taxes on growing levels of household wealth to fund higher spending on pensions and medical treatment, the Resolution Foundation think tank said on Thursday. An older population and more expensive healthcare will add 76 billion pounds ($103 billion) a year to public spending by 2030, taking the size of the British state to 44% of the economy from 42% now, making it almost as big as Germany's was before the pandemic, it said.

Exclusive-EU wants pandemic treaty to ban wildlife markets, reward virus detection - source

The European Union is pushing for a global deal aimed at preventing new pandemics that could include a ban on wildlife markets and incentives for countries to report new viruses or variants, an EU official told Reuters. International negotiators will meet for the first time on Wednesday to prepare talks for a potential treaty, said the official, who is not authorized to speak to media and so declined to be named.

New Zealand police make arrests as COVID vaccine mandate protests enter 3rd day

New Zealand police on Thursday arrested more than 50 people and began forcefully removing hundreds of protesters camped outside its parliament building for the last three days to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates and tough coronavirus restrictions. Inspired by truckers' demonstrations in Canada, into a 13th day with protesters blocking two border crossings with the United States, several thousand protesters this week blocked streets near the parliament in capital Wellington with trucks, cars, and motorcycles.

U.S. plans to roll out COVID-19 shots for children under 5 years in February

The U.S. government is planning to roll out COVID-19 shots for children under the age of 5 as soon as Feb. 21, according to a document from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is considering authorizing the use of the Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE vaccine in the age group even though it did not meet a key target in a clinical trial of two- to four-year-olds.

Sweden declare pandemic over, despite warnings from scientists

Sweden scrapped almost all of its few pandemic restrictions on Wednesday and stopped most testing for COVID-19, even as the pressure on the healthcare systems remained high and some scientists begged for more patience in fighting the disease. Sweden's government, which throughout the pandemic has opted against lockdowns in favor of a voluntary approach, announced last week it would scrap the remaining restrictions - effectively declaring the pandemic over - as vaccines and the less severe Omicron variant have cushioned severe cases and deaths.

Hong Kong to report 986 COVID cases on Thursday - TVB

Hong Kong health authorities are expected to report 986 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, down slightly from the previous day's record of 1,161 cases, broadcaster TVB reported, citing an unnamed source.

U.S. appeals court will not block order barring Biden federal staff vaccine mandate

A U.S. appeals court panel on Wednesday declined to block a lower court ruling that President Joe Biden could not require federal employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. By a 2-1 vote, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals declined to stay the lower-court injunction. Judge Stephen A. Higginson dissented noting a dozen district courts rejected requests to block the vaccine rule while a single district judge issued an injunction.

New York eases COVID-19 rules, Massachusetts to drop school mask mandate

The governors of New York and Massachusetts announced on Wednesday that they would end certain mask mandates in their states, joining a growing list of U.S. state leaders planning to lift face-covering rules as the latest COVID-19 surge eases. New York Governor Kathy Hochul said her state would stop requiring people to wear a mask or prove they had received a COVID-19 vaccine when entering most indoor public places, starting on Thursday, thanks to a decrease in COVID cases and hospitalizations.

S.Korea turns to self treatment as Omicron fuels soaring COVID-19 cases

South Korea launched a self-treatment scheme for patients with mild coronavirus symptoms in order to free up medical resources for more serious cases, as new infections hit a fresh high on Thursday due to the fast-spreading Omicron variant. South Korea has largely been a COVID-19 mitigation success story, thanks to aggressive testing and tracing, social distancing, and mask-wearing.

