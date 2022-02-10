Left Menu

Monkey fever reported in Wayanad, patient under hospital care

The disease is caused by a virus belonging to the family Flaviviridae, which also includes yellow fever and dengue fever, which are transmitted by monkeys.This is the first case of monkey fever reported in Kerala in the present year.

10-02-2022
A 24-year-old man from Panavally tribal settlement in Thirunnelli grama panchayat of the high-range district here has been inflicted with the Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) or more commonly known as monkey fever, health department officials said.

District Medical Officer Dr Sakeena told PTI that being a seasonal fever, the health authorities have already given an alert and urged local people to remain cautious. She said the 24-year old youth has been admitted in Mananthavady medical College and is under medical observation.

His health condition is stable and no other case has been reported so far, she added.

Monkey fever is a tick-borne viral haemorrhagic fever endemic to the southern part of the country. India. The disease is caused by a virus belonging to the family Flaviviridae, which also includes yellow fever and dengue fever, which are transmitted by monkeys.

This is the first case of monkey fever reported in Kerala in the present year.

