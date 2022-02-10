Left Menu

Rahul alleges only one-third PM Cares spent, govt says projects in pipeline

The latest audited report showed that "PM CARES", which was set up to deal with several emergencies collected Rs 10,990 crore in the 2020-21 financial year, while only Rs 3,976 crore, one-third, was spent. The government sources, however, said that several initiatives have been approved, which would be funded by the "PM CARES".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2022 14:07 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 14:07 IST
Rahul alleges only one-third PM Cares spent, govt says projects in pipeline
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Payal Mehta The latest audited report showed that "PM CARES", which was set up to deal with several emergencies collected Rs 10,990 crore in the 2020-21 financial year, while only Rs 3,976 crore, one-third, was spent. The government sources, however, said that several initiatives have been approved, which would be funded by the "PM CARES".

Forner Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday had trained guns at the Centre, accusing it of spreading lies on the "PM CARES" fund spend. "PM CARES collected Rs 10,990 crore till March 2021, spent Rs 3,976 crore," Gandhi tweeted with the caption "PM Lies".

The government sources while speaking to ANI clarified that "PM CARES" has approved Rs 7,690 crore for various initiatives related to COVID-19 relief and all the funds have been fully utilized till March 2021. "Under the COVID-19 emergency, more than 1200 PSA plants for oxygen generation have been set up across all districts of the country and one lakh oxygen concentrators have been sent to state health facilities," sources said.

Refuting the report on the "PM-CARES" Fund, the government sources informed that around 50,000 ventilators have been procured and more than 6.6 crore COVID-19 vaccination doses have been given from this fund. "This fund has also been used to set up more than 3,500 COVID beds across the country," sources added.

Further, sources stated that it is also important to maintain sufficient balance in "PM CARES" fund to meet requirements during any further emergency. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022