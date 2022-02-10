Left Menu

MP: Chouhan praises health worker for administering over 1 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 10-02-2022 14:34 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 14:30 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan appreciated the feat achieved by an auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) who administered over 1 lakh doses of the COVID-19 vaccine without taking a single day off in the last one year, an official said on Thursday.

In a message on Wednesday, the chief minister praised ANM Maya Ahirwar for her dedication.

"Maya has set an example of obedience in performing her duties by not taking a single day off to administer over 1 lakh doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in a year from January 16, 2021 to February 7, 2022," Chouhan said.

The health worker has set an example with her dedication and it will inspire others to perform their duties in a similar manner, he said, adding that that vaccination drive has been successful because of such dedicated persons. Ahirwar, who is posted at Chhatarpur district hospital, did not take any leaves since the COVID-19 vaccination drive commenced on January 16, 2021, an official from the state public relations department said. Madhya Pradesh has administered a total of 11,15,95,376 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, which includes 5,77,05,496 first doses, 5,30,91,911 second doses and 7,97,969 precaution doses, a health official said.

The state's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,16,007 on Wednesday after 3,226 new cases were detected, while the toll reached 10,673 with the addition of five casualties, it was stated.

