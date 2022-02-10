Left Menu

Overall COVID-19 situation optimistic; Kerala, Mizoram still reporting high positivity: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2022 17:33 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 17:17 IST
The overall COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country is optimistic and improving even as some states, including Kerala and Mizoram, are still reporting high positivity rates and are of concern, the Centre said on Thursday.

It also said that a decline in coronavirus infections and positivity rate has been noted across all states, but nearly 40 districts are still reporting an increase in weekly cases and there is a need to maintain vigilance.

"Presently, 141 districts have COVID-19 positivity rate over 10 percent, and 160 districts have positivity rate between 5-10 percent in India," the government said.

It added that Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka have over 50,000 active cases.

It also said that the Covid daily positivity in Kerala is still enormously high at 29.57 percent, adding that the positivity rate in Mizoram, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim is also of concern.

The Union government noted that 69 percent of adolescents aged 15-18 years have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 14 percent received both doses.

"COVID appropriate behavior has to be taken as new normal though there is a decline in cases, be vigilant," it added.

