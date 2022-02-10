Amid easing of COVID-19 curbs, Maha health minister stresses on need to wear mask

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said the state government has eased COVID-19 restrictions in the recent past, but people should continue to wear face mask and follow other precautionary measures. Talking to reporters in Kolhapur, Tope also said there was no need to impose more curbs in the coming days.

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 7,142 new coronavirus positive cases, 1,035 more than the day before, while the death toll rose by 92 to reach 1,43,247, as per the state health department.

Amid a significant drop in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, city Mayor Kishori Pednekar had on Tuesday hinted that the state capital will be unlocked by the end of this month and underlined the need for resumption of all activities.

Tope on Thursday said, "The Maharashtra government has introduced many relaxations in last some weeks and it will introduce more in coming days. However, it does not mean that people need not wear mask in the coming days." "The decision of some western countries to allow people to do away with the face coverings needs to be studied scientifically. There had been no discussion on making Maharashtra mask-free. People should continue to wear mask and follow other precautionary measures," the minister said. He said there has been a communication on it between the state and the Union government's task force. ''It is not necessary to impose additional restrictions in the coming days, as the daily COVID-19 cases are on a decline," he said.

