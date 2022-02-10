Japan Health Ministry committee approves Pfizer oral COVID-19 drug
Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2022 17:45 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 17:29 IST
A Japanese Health Ministry committee has approved the oral COVID-19 drug made by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc, the ministry said in a statement on Friday.
Jiji news agency later reported that Health Minister Shigeyuki Goto had formally approved the drug, a move that officials had said they expected would take place in mid-February. Pfizer applied for approval in January.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Pfizer Inc
- Shigeyuki Goto
- Health
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Navy working to recover F-35 warplane that fell into South China Sea
U.S. Coast Guard reports 39 missing from capsized boat off Florida
U.S. Congress's hearings on Capitol riot could come by March-Raskin
U.S. Coast Guard reports 39 missing from capsized boat off Florida
U.S. considers allowing diplomats to leave China over strict COVID rules