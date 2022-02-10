Japan Health Ministry committee approves Pfizer oral COVID-19 drug

A Japanese Health Ministry committee has approved the oral COVID-19 drug made by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc, the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Jiji news agency later reported that Health Minister Shigeyuki Goto had formally approved the drug, a move that officials had said they expected would take place in mid-February. Pfizer applied for approval in January.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)