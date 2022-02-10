UK's Prince Charles tests positive for COVID-19 for a second time
Britain's Prince Charles has tested positive for COVID-19, his office said on Thursday, the second time that the heir-to-the-throne has contracted the disease.
"This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating," Clarence House said, adding he had canceled his planned engagements for Thursday.
