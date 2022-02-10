Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss lung cancer drug tested only in China; Hong Kong COVID infections surge, experts warn could near 30,000 a day and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

U.S. FDA panel to discuss lung cancer drug tested only in China

A panel of expert advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will meet on Thursday to discuss whether a lung cancer therapy that has been studied only in China should be approved in the United States, and whether trial results are applicable to the U.S. population. The drug, sintilimab, from Chinese cancer drug developer Innovent Biologics Inc and U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co, has been developed and commercialized under a global agreement.

Hong Kong COVID infections surge, experts warn could near 30,000 a day

Hong Kong reported 986 new coronavirus infections on Thursday as authorities scramble to contain an outbreak which medical experts warn could see 28,000 daily cases by the end of March, with the unvaccinated elderly a particular worry. The rise in cases, up 10-fold since Feb. 1, is proving to be the biggest test for the global financial hub's "dynamic zero" policy of virus suppression, which has turned it into one of the world's most isolated cities.

Africa vaccine manufacturing drive is for long term, says CDC

Africa's efforts to build up capacity to manufacture vaccines against COVID-19 are not designed to meet this year's needs but are for the longer term, the head of the continent's top public health agency said on Thursday. "The efforts that are going on on the continent now as part of the African Partnership for Vaccine Manufacturing (are) going very well, there are about 10 countries that are engaged now in the process of vaccine manufacturing or planning to do so," said John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron is now the dominant variant in South Africa and has been detected in multiple other African countries, the head of the continent's top public health body said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

Omicron BA.2 sub-variant dominant in S.Africa, says CDC

The BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron is now the dominant COVID-19 variant in South Africa and has been detected in multiple other African countries, the head of the continent's top public health body said on Thursday. "We have data from South Africa that the BA.2 lineage has now become the predominant variant in South Africa," said John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) at a regular online media briefing.

Germany's COVID-19 wave flattens as regions ease curbs

Germany's daily rise in the number of coronavirus infections is slowing, data from the Robert Koch Institute showed on Thursday, indicating that a fourth wave of the pandemic could flatten soon. Germany reported 247,862 new daily coronavirus cases on Thursday, up 5% from the same day last week. The 7-day infection incidence per 100,000 people also rose to 1,465 from 1,451 a day earlier.

Bayer gets FDA fast track status for next-generation blood thinner

Germany's Bayer has won fast-track status from U.S. drugs regulators for a new blood thinner designed to prevent certain types of strokes, as it seeks to follow up on the success of its anticoagulant Xarelto. In a statement on Thursday, Bayer said the Food and Drug Administration granted fast track designation for the review of drug candidate asundexian when tested to prevent a repeat in patients that suffered a non-cardioembolic stroke from clogged vessels.

Africa transitioning out of pandemic phase of COVID, says WHO

Africa is transitioning out of the pandemic phase of the COVID-19 outbreak and moving towards a situation where it will be managing the virus over the long term, the head of the World Health Organization on the continent said on Thursday. "I believe that we are transitioning from the pandemic phase and we will now need to manage the presence of this virus in the long term," Dr Matshidiso Moeti told a regular online media briefing.

Japan Health Ministry committee approves Pfizer oral COVID-19 drug

A Japanese Health Ministry committee has approved the oral COVID-19 drug made by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc, the ministry said in a statement on Friday. Jiji news agency later reported that Health Minister Shigeyuki Goto had formally approved the drug, a move that officials had said they expected would take place in mid-February.

GSK-Vir therapy has neutralising activity against Omicron sub-variant, data shows

An antibody-based COVID-19 therapy developed by GSK and Vir Biotechnology retains neutralising activity against the emerging BA.2 form of the Omicron coronavirus variant, Vir said on Thursday, citing data from lab work. The U.S. company said it expected to release preprint data in the coming week, with live virus data to follow.

