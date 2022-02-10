HP sees 6 new COVID-19 deaths, 547 cases
Six people succumbed to COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, pushing the death toll to 4,049, even as the state recorded 547 fresh cases, taking the tally to 2,79,198, a health official said.Among the deceased, four were men and two women. With this, the total number of recoveries in Himachal Pradesh went up to 2,70,784, he said.
- Country:
- India
Six people succumbed to COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, pushing the death toll to 4,049, even as the state recorded 547 fresh cases, taking the tally to 2,79,198, a health official said.
Among the deceased, four were men and two women. They were aged between 43 to 87 years, he said. Of these, two deaths were reported in Shimla and one death each in Kangra, Hamirpur, Mandi and Sirmaur.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state went down to 4,344 on Thursday from 4,421 a day earlier, the official said.
Besides, 618 more patients recovered from the viral disease. With this, the total number of recoveries in Himachal Pradesh went up to 2,70,784, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Gujarat: Sarpanch, husband held for accepting bribe, demanding iPhones
Adhikari stages sit-in demanding resumption of physical classes in edu institutes
Kamala Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust felicitates the healthcare workers and police fraternity on occasion of 73rd Republic Day of India
Uttarakhand people haven't forgotten who ordered firing on youth demanding separate state at Rampur Tiraha: Amit Shah
Who picked Rahul Gandhi's pocket at Harmandir Sahib, is it one more attempt to bring bad name to our holiest shrine: Harsimrat Kaur Badal