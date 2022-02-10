UK's Queen Elizabeth recently met son Charles who has tested positive for COVID
Britain's Prince Charles, who has tested positive for COVID-19, recently met his mother Queen Elizabeth, but the 95-year-old monarch is not showing any symptoms, a royal source said on Thursday.
The source said the situation would continue to be monitored.
