Nepal to reopen Pashupatinath Temple from Friday

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 10-02-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 21:11 IST
Nepal's iconic Pashupatinath Temple, the 5th century holy Hindu shrine which was closed due to the fresh wave of COVID-19 pandemic, will reopen for devotees from Friday adhering to health protocols.

According to the Pashupati Area Development Trust, the temple is being reopened as per the new order issued by the District Administration Office, Kathmandu.

The DAO on Monday allowed activities like worship, meditation or prayer in places like temples, mosques, monasteries and churches by following health safety protocols.

Pashupatinath Temple - classified as a World Heritage Site in 1979 - is the largest temple complex in Nepal and stretches on both sides of the Bagmati River and sees thousands of worshippers from Nepal and India every day.

Nepal on Thursday reported 1,369 new cases of COVID-19 along with 2,238 recoveries and 12 deaths. So far, 11,864 people have died from the virus across Nepal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

