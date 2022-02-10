Left Menu

Turkey's Erdogan tests negative for COVID-19 -state media

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 10-02-2022 21:22 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 21:22 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, who has been isolating since Saturday after contracting the coronavirus, tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday, state-owned Anadolu news agency cited his doctor as saying.

Erdogan said on Saturday he had tested positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

"The PCR tests we have done over the past two days have come back negative," Erdogan's doctor Serkan Topaloglu was quoted as saying. "I think the President will go back to his routine programme very soon, even tomorrow," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

