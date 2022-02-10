UK reports 66,638 new COVID-19 cases, 206 deaths

Britain reported 66,638 new COVID-19 cases and 206 deaths within 28 days of a positive test on Thursday, government data showed.

Case numbers in the last seven days have fallen 25% compared with the previous seven days, while deaths have fallen 20% on the same measure.

Also Read: Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)