Mizoram logs 1,811 new COVID-19 cases, 7 fresh fatalities

Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,91,726 on Thursday as 1,811 people, including 358 children, tested positive for the infection, an official said.

The state had reported 1,806 cases and three deaths on Wednesday. The state's coronavirus death toll rose to 632 as seven more patients succumbed to the infection.

The northeastern state now has 11,046 active cases, while 1,80,048 people have recovered from the infection so far, including 1,977 in the last 24 hours.

The single-day positivity rate increased to 24.74 per cent on Thursday from 23.70 per cent on the previous day, he said.

Aizawl district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 938, followed by Lunglei (246) and Champhai (122). The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients stood at 93.90 per cent, while the mortality rate was at 0.32 per cent.

The northeastern state has thus far tested over 17.37 lakh samples for COVID-19.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Lalmuanawma Jongte said that more than 8 lakh people have been inoculated so far, of whom 6.28 lakh have received two doses of the vaccine.

