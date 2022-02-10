Left Menu

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 10-02-2022 23:35 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 23:35 IST
Maha: As COVID-19 cases fall, primary schools to reopen in Aurangabad city
With the number of daily coronavirus cases falling to 125, the civic body in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city has decided to reopen primary schools from February 14.

On Thursday, the city recorded 125 new coronavirus infections, a considerable drop from 298 on February 4.

The number of active cases too fell to 2,884 from 4,212 last Friday, officials said.

Teaching and non-teaching staff of primary schools has been asked to undergo RT-PCR tests not more than 48 hours before the reopening.

Offline lectures at coaching classes for Classes 1 to 12 will also be allowed to resume from Monday, officials added.

