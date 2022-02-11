U.S. FDA advisers say more data needed for cancer drug tested in China
A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. health regulator on Thursday voted to recommend that Innovent Biologics Inc and Eli Lilly and Co be required to conduct a trial of their lung cancer drug that is applicable to the U.S. population.
Data submitted to the Food and Drug Administration for approval consideration was from a clinical trial conducted only in China.
