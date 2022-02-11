Brazil registers 164,066 new cases of coronavirus, 943 COVID-19 deaths

Brazil had 164,066 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 943 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The South American country has now registered 27,119,500 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 636,017, according to ministry data.

