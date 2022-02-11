Left Menu

New study finds strong correlation between high body fat and low bone density among men

Conversely, fat mass had a moderately negative association with bone mineral density, especially in men.Health care providers should consider osteoporosis screening for patients with high body weight, especially if they have other risk factors like older age, previous fracture, family history, or steroid use, Jain said.

PTI | Houston | Updated: 11-02-2022 03:55 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 03:55 IST
New study finds strong correlation between high body fat and low bone density among men
  • Country:
  • United States

Men with high body fat have low bone density and are more likely to fracture bones compared to their counterparts with normal levels of body fat, a new US-based study has found.

According to the study published in the Endocrine Society’s Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, researchers analysed the bone mineral density and body composition data of 10,814 people under 60 years of age from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, US (NHANES) 2011-2018. ''We found that higher fat mass was related to lower bone density, and these trends were stronger in men than women,'' said Rajesh K Jain, M.D., of University of Chicago Medicine in Chicago, Ill. The researchers found a strong positive association between lean mass and bone mineral density in both men and women. Conversely, fat mass had a moderately negative association with bone mineral density, especially in men.

''Health care providers should consider osteoporosis screening for patients with high body weight, especially if they have other risk factors like older age, previous fracture, family history, or steroid use,” Jain said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
3
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
4
Sports News Roundup: Online sales of Winter Olympics souvenirs up 21 times over Lunar New Year; Olympics-In quest for winter gold, China taps summer sports talent and more

Sports News Roundup: Online sales of Winter Olympics souvenirs up 21 times o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022