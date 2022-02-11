Mexico reports 927 more deaths from COVID
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 11-02-2022 05:00 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 05:00 IST
Mexico reported 927 confirmed COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, according to health ministry data, bringing the overall death toll to 311,554.
The country has reported 5,226,269 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
