Left Menu

Hong Kong to report new record of at least 1,325 COVID cases on Friday - TVB

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 11-02-2022 08:09 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 08:09 IST
Hong Kong to report new record of at least 1,325 COVID cases on Friday - TVB
  • Country:
  • Hong Kong

Hong Kong health authorities are expected to report at least 1,325 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, setting a new record for daily infections, broadcaster TVB reported, citing an unidentified source.

At least another 800 people have also shown up positive in preliminary tests and may be added to the tally of confirmed cases in the near future, TVB said.

Also Read: Hong Kong to cut quarantine for arrivals to 14 days from next month

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global
4
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022