Hong Kong to report new record of at least 1,325 COVID cases on Friday - TVB

Hong Kong health authorities are expected to report at least 1,325 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, setting a new record for daily infections, broadcaster TVB reported, citing an unidentified source.

At least another 800 people have also shown up positive in preliminary tests and may be added to the tally of confirmed cases in the near future, TVB said.

Also Read: Hong Kong to cut quarantine for arrivals to 14 days from next month

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)