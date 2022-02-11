NZ reaches a milestone of 10 million COVID-19 vaccines administered

New Zealand has reached a milestone of 10 million COVID-19 vaccines administered, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today.

"This afternoon at around 2pm, the 10 millionth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine was administered. This has been helped by a big surge in boosters and a healthy uptake in tamariki aged 5 to 11 years old having their first paediatric dose," Chris Hipkins said.

"The number on its own tells a great story. But it's what it signifies for the people in our country that's the most important factor.

"Ten million vaccines, including more than 1.7 million boosters, means our communities already have a good level of protection against Omicron – with more to come. Every single one of our DHBs has now reached 90 per cent of their population having received at least one vaccine dose.

"Kiwis have really pulled together to protect each other with 95 per cent of people aged over 12 now fully vaccinated – one of the highest rates in the world. Sixty-one per cent of people over 18 who are due for a booster have already had one – and this is climbing quickly.

"This is a major logistical achievement and the milestone is testament to the DHBs, hundreds of pharmacies, GPs, hauora, community providers and mobile clinics and other sites that have given the vaccine to everyone from our old to our young.

"The advocates and workers on the ground who work with those in our hardest-to-reach communities also deserve huge recognition.

"But of course, it's the people of New Zealand who have embraced the science and put their trust in the health system who deserve the biggest accolade. They should take a bow, and then take a breath and continue to encourage others to get vaccinated.

"A strong booster uptake in all our communities is our best defence against the Omicron variant. Being fully vaccinated is great, being boosted is even better.

"Book your vaccine now, whether it's your first, second or booster. Every dose counts.

"The 'Big Boost' campaign continues this weekend, promoting the booster dose to anyone 18 and over who has had their second dose more than 3 months ago.

"Many vaccination centres will be open extended hours over the weekend to encourage people to get their booster," Chris Hipkins said.

Find a vaccination centre near you by visiting BookMyVaccine.nz or calling the Covid Vaccination Healthline on 0800 28 29 26 for a whānau booking.

The 10 million doses is made up of 4,011,194 first doses, 3,939,188 second doses, 39,717 third primary doses for immunocompromised people, 1,722,179 boosters, and 204,796 paediatrics doses.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)