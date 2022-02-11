Health News Roundup: New Zealand protesters occupy parliament grounds for fourth day; Australians told to get COVID boosters to be considered fully vaccinated and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

New Zealand protesters occupy parliament grounds for fourth day

More people arrived outside New Zealand's parliament on Friday, as protesters calling for an end to a vaccine mandate and tough COVID-19 restrictions refused to end their demonstrations despite arrests by the police. It's been four days since several thousand protesters, inspired by truckers' demonstrations in Canada, occupied the parliament lawns in the capital Wellington, and blocked surrounding streets with their trucks, cars, camper vans and motorcycles.

Australians told to get COVID boosters to be considered fully vaccinated

Australian residents will need to receive booster shots to be considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19, although authorities said foreign travelers will continue to need only two shots to enter the country. Australia's national cabinet late on Thursday endorsed the revised guidance from the country's vaccination advisory group to classify "up-to-date" inoculations as including boosters.

U.S. FDA advisers call for new trial of Lilly, Innovent lung cancer drug

Innovent Biologics Inc and Eli Lilly and Co should be required to conduct a trial of their lung cancer drug that is applicable to the U.S. population, a panel of advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended Thursday. The outside advisers voted 14-1 that the agency require more data from the companies, which has only conducted a trial in China.

Quad ministers convene to address Indo-Pacific 'coercion', climate, COVID

Climate change, COVID, and China's "coercion" in the Indo-Pacific top the agenda as foreign ministers of the Quad grouping of Australia, India, Japan, and the United States meet in Melbourne on Friday, with talks also covering an escalating crisis between the West and Russia over Ukraine. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Australia this week as Washington grapples with a dangerous standoff with Moscow, which has massed some 100,000 troops near Ukraine's border and stoked Western fears of an invasion. Russia denies it has such plans.

Biogen urges Medicare to reverse proposed limits on coverage of Alzheimer's drug

Biogen Inc is urging Medicare to broadly reimburse its recently authorized Alzheimer's drug, in response to a proposal by the U.S. government to sharply limit coverage of new drugs for the brain-wasting disease. In a preliminary proposal last month, the U.S. Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS), which runs the government health plan for people age 65 and older, said it would cover Biogen's Aduhelm, and similar Alzheimer's treatments in development, only for patients enrolled in approved clinical trials.

Biden sees mask requirements for children easing, but cautious on dropping all mandates

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday said mask requirements for children would likely to start to fall away given federal plans to begin vaccinating children under the age of 5, but said it was probably premature to drop COVID mask requirements entirely. Biden told NBC News in an interview that Omicron and other COVID-19 variants had had a "profound impact on the psyche of the American people" and conceded that changing guidelines for the wearing of masks were "confusing."

Hong Kong to report new record of at least 1,325 COVID cases on Friday - TVB

Hong Kong health authorities are expected to report at least 1,325 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, setting a new record for daily infections, broadcaster TVB reported, citing an unidentified source. At least another 800 people have also shown up positive in preliminary tests and may be added to the tally of confirmed cases in the near future, TVB said.

Purdue's Sacklers consider adding another $1 billion to opioid settlement - Bloomberg News

Members of the billionaire Sackler family that owns Purdue Pharma are weighing whether to add $1 billion to the OxyContin-maker's faltering opioid settlement bid in an effort to win over holdouts, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. The addition would bring the family's total contribution to $5.325 billion to get a handful of U.S. state attorneys general to drop their opposition to Purdue's bankruptcy plan, the report said citing people familiar with the matter.

U.S. urges Canada to use federal powers to ease border protest disruption

Canada should use federal powers to ease the growing economic disruption caused by the blockage of a vital U.S.-Canada trade route by protesters opposed to coronavirus mandates, U.S. President Joe Biden's administration said on Thursday. The closure of the Ambassador Bridge, North America's busiest international land border crossing and a vital supply route for Detroit's carmakers, has halted some auto output and left officials scrambling to limit economic damage.

New York City set to fire 3,000 unvaccinated workers -report

New York City plans to fire roughly 3,000 municipal workers by the end of this week for failing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the New York Times reported on Thursday. The move comes even as the state of New York prepares to join other U.S. states and cities in lifting many COVID-19 restrictions amid a sharp decline in infections linked to the Omicron variant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)