Positive Parenting Programme expanded to support mental health

More families will have access to online parenting and family support programmes in response to the continued disruption caused by COVID-19 and the Omicron variant, Health Minister Andrew Little says.

"The Positive Parenting Programme (Triple P) series of programmes offer practical advice, easy-to-use resources and strategies for parents to help their children and teens cope with life's ups and downs.

"Just as the vaccine programme has been key, supporting mental wellbeing has also been a vital part of this Government's response to COVID-19."

"We know that this pandemic has been particularly tough on young people and for some, the return to school after an extended break may add to the stress. These programmes will help parents better support their children to be more resilient," Andrew Little said.

The programmes were made available to parents during last year's Delta lockdown in Auckland with very positive feedback, and from this week will be available to parents anywhere in the country.

"We know COVID-19 has caused stress for many families with worries about money, work and schooling. While these issues are separate, all of them can affect mental health. This is about supporting parents and children to manage their wellbeing over the long term," Andrew Little said.

"We know by investing early in psychosocial supports, some of the personal effects of COVID-19 can be minimised, and long-term mental wellbeing can be better supported," Andrew Little said.

The programmes are funded as part of the Government's $5.6 million psychosocial package announced in November. The available Triple P suite of online programmes include – Triple P Online, Teen Triple P Online, and Fear-Less Triple P Online.

Triple P's online courses, including the free guide to parenting during COVID-19, can be found at www.triplep-parenting.net.nz

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)