Russia's daily COVID-19 case tally tops 200,000 for first time
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-02-2022 13:51 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 13:50 IST
Russia's daily COVID-19 cases exceeded 200,000 for the first time since the pandemic began as the Omicron coronavirus variant continued to spread, authorities said on Friday.
New cases jumped to 203,949, from 197,076 a day earlier. The government coronavirus task force also reported 722 deaths in the last 24 hours.
