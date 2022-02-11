Left Menu

Russia's daily COVID-19 case tally tops 200,000 for first time

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-02-2022
Russia's daily COVID-19 cases exceeded 200,000 for the first time since the pandemic began as the Omicron coronavirus variant continued to spread, authorities said on Friday.

New cases jumped to 203,949, from 197,076 a day earlier. The government coronavirus task force also reported 722 deaths in the last 24 hours.

