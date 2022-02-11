"Hold your head up," Kremlin tells embattled skater Valieva
11-02-2022
The Kremlin vowed on Friday to support Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, whose positive doping test dating back to last December could cost her an Olympic gold medal. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing that Russia was convinced the case was a misunderstanding.
"Hold your head up, you're a Russian, go proudly and beat everyone!" he said of Valieva.
