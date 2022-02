BRIEF-EMA Says It Is Assessing Reported Menstrual Issues With Comirnaty, Spikevax Shots

European Medicines Agency: * EMA: PRAC ASSESSING REPORTED CASES OF HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING & ABSENCE OF MENSTRUATION WITH COVID-19 VACCINES COMIRNATY AND SPIKEVAX

* EMA SAYS PRAC DECIDED TO REQUEST AN IN-DEPTH EVALUATION OF ALL AVAILABLE DATA ON PERIOD IRREGULARITIES, INCLUDING REPORTS FROM SPONTANEOUS REPORTING SYSTEMS * EMA - AT THIS STAGE, IT IS NOT YET CLEAR WHETHER THERE IS A CAUSAL LINK BETWEEN THE COVID-19 VACCINES AND THE REPORTS OF HEAVY PERIODS OR AMENORRHEA

* EMA - NO EVIDENCE TO SUGGEST THAT COVID-19 VACCINES AFFECT FERTILITY. * EMA STARTS SAFETY REVIEW OF JANUS KINASE INHIBITORS FOR INFLAMMATORY DISORDERS Further company coverage:

